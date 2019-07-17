Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

Both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.50 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a 20.03% upside potential and an average target price of $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.33% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 183.86% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.