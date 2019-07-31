Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1587.94 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 and a Quick Ratio of 13.9. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.29% and an $16 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 5.5%. About 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 8.7% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 183.86% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -18.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.