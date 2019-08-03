Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

17.1 and 17.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 26.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 51.3%. Insiders held 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.