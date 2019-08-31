Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 114 9.98 N/A 35.15 2.60

Profitability

Table 2 shows Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 17.1. On the competitive side is, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 8.4 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 54.89% at a $16 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus price target is $184.67, while its potential upside is 103.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated looks more robust than Magenta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.