Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s results

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.48 N/A 3.52 4.18

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 66 and 66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 18.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.33% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 183.86% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

On 7 of the 9 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.