Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $16, and a 38.77% upside potential. Competitively GlycoMimetics Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 24.43%. Based on the results given earlier, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.