Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

We are comparing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 35.59%. Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $96, with potential upside of 75.57%. The results provided earlier shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.