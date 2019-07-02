Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.66 N/A -7.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

The average target price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 17.04%. Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $69.17, with potential upside of 47.83%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.