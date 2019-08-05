Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

We are comparing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 65.92 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 36.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.