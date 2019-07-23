Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s results

Both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 10 2.90 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.00% and an $16 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 21.13% respectively. Insiders held 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 183.86% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -68.52% weaker performance.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.