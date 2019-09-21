Reviewing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s results

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.05 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 35.59% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $16. Competitively ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $74.5, with potential upside of 2.87%. The results provided earlier shows that Magenta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.