Reviewing Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)’s and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s results

Both Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 64 5.37 N/A 5.82 11.36 The Williams Companies Inc. 27 3.42 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and The Williams Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3% The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Williams Companies Inc.’s 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor The Williams Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Williams Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and The Williams Companies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 3 3 2.50 The Williams Companies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s consensus price target is $70.17, while its potential upside is 5.34%. Meanwhile, The Williams Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $29.4, while its potential upside is 21.04%. Based on the results shown earlier, The Williams Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and The Williams Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 90.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of The Williams Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91% The Williams Companies Inc. -8.4% -12.19% -11.94% -8.81% -16.67% 11.75%

For the past year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has stronger performance than The Williams Companies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats The Williams Companies Inc.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.