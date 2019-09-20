Reviewing Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS)’s and Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s results

As Security & Protection Services businesses, Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) and Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magal Security Systems Ltd. 5 1.11 N/A 0.13 37.38 Rekor Systems Inc. 2 1.03 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magal Security Systems Ltd. and Rekor Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Magal Security Systems Ltd. and Rekor Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0.00% 3.6% 2.6% Rekor Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magal Security Systems Ltd. Its rival Rekor Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rekor Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magal Security Systems Ltd. and Rekor Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61% and 4.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 47.9% of Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Rekor Systems Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magal Security Systems Ltd. -1.88% -5.8% -11.63% -10.8% -9.94% 5.84% Rekor Systems Inc. 8% 126.18% 554.45% 567.7% 220% 564.62%

For the past year Magal Security Systems Ltd. has weaker performance than Rekor Systems Inc.

Summary

Magal Security Systems Ltd. beats Rekor Systems Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a robot that runs on an elevated rail along the perimeter of protected sites or border lines; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, seaports, prisons, industrial sites, retail organizations, banks, oil and gas facilities, athlete villages and stadiums, and municipalities from intrusion, terror, crime, sabotage or vandalism to infrastructure, assets, and personnel. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.