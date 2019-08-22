Reviewing Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61% of Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.58% of all Security & Protection Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Magal Security Systems Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.37% of all Security & Protection Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Magal Security Systems Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0.00% 3.60% 2.60% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Magal Security Systems Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Magal Security Systems Ltd. N/A 5 37.38 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Magal Security Systems Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Magal Security Systems Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Magal Security Systems Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.22 2.84

The peers have a potential upside of 50.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Magal Security Systems Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magal Security Systems Ltd. -1.88% -5.8% -11.63% -10.8% -9.94% 5.84% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year Magal Security Systems Ltd. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magal Security Systems Ltd. are 2.9 and 2.5. Competitively, Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s peers have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.19 shows that Magal Security Systems Ltd. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.91% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Magal Security Systems Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a robot that runs on an elevated rail along the perimeter of protected sites or border lines; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, seaports, prisons, industrial sites, retail organizations, banks, oil and gas facilities, athlete villages and stadiums, and municipalities from intrusion, terror, crime, sabotage or vandalism to infrastructure, assets, and personnel. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.