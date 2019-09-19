Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta which is 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $150.5, and a 53.29% upside potential. Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 294.09%. Based on the data given earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Insiders owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.