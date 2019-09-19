Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|106
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.16 beta indicates that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta which is 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $150.5, and a 53.29% upside potential. Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 294.09%. Based on the data given earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Insiders owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
