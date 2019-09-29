Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,684,406.60% -8.7% -8.5% Replimune Group Inc. 28,510,638.30% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 14.3 and 14.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Replimune Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $150.5, with potential upside of 76.79%. Competitively Replimune Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 49.25%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Replimune Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Replimune Group Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.