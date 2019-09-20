Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 480.68 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

45.8 and 45.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 58.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $150.5. On the other hand, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 91.71% and its average price target is $49. The data provided earlier shows that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.