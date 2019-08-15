Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|111
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|10.74
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
45.8 and 45.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, with potential upside of 42.19%. Competitively the consensus target price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 40.56% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
