Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 111 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.74 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

45.8 and 45.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, with potential upside of 42.19%. Competitively the consensus target price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 40.56% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.