Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Current Ratio is 45.8. Meanwhile, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.6% and 70.8% respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.