Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|114
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-132.4%
|-71%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Current Ratio is 45.8. Meanwhile, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.6% and 70.8% respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-9.39%
|-9.7%
|-42.18%
|-17.77%
|-5.36%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.92%
|-10.69%
|13.59%
|-21.35%
|0%
|11.33%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
