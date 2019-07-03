Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

We are contrasting Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 115 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. On the competitive side is, Merus N.V. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 24.07% for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $128. Competitively Merus N.V. has a consensus price target of $21.8, with potential upside of 46.51%. Based on the data given earlier, Merus N.V. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares. 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Merus N.V.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.