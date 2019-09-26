Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.70% -8.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 104 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

$126 is the consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 47.02%. The potential upside of the rivals is 180.77%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 and a Quick Ratio of 45.8. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. In other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.