Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 113 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.58 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. On the competitive side is, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.66% and an $128 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, which is potential 274.10% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.