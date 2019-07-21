Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

We are contrasting Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Its competitor Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 and its Quick Ratio is 22.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genprex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares. About 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Genprex Inc. has 62.73% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.