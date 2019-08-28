Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

We are comparing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 109 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Current Ratio is 45.8. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $128, and a 36.30% upside potential. On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 128.57% and its average price target is $24. The data provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 0% respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.33%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.