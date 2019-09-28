Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,684,406.60% -8.7% -8.5% Cortexyme Inc. 47,054,140.13% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Its competitor Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cortexyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $150.5, and a 76.79% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 22.4% respectively. Insiders owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.