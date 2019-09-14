Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 107 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.86 N/A -1.25 0.00

Demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 45.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cerecor Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 35.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $128. Competitively Cerecor Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 194.12%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 55.2%. 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.