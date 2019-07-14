Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1756.72 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.68% and an $128 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential downside is -5.17%. Based on the results given earlier, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 44.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.