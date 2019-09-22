Reviewing MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Both MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 16 11.08 N/A -3.87 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 210.71 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

MacroGenics Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MacroGenics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of MacroGenics Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 109.63%. Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus price target of $77, with potential upside of 65.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that MacroGenics Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.