Reviewing MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

Both MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.60 N/A -3.87 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 789 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MacroGenics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.3 Current Ratio and a 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 103.08% and an $29 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.