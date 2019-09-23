Reviewing MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s results

Both MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 16 11.45 N/A -3.87 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MacroGenics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$27 is MacroGenics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 102.85%. Competitively the consensus target price of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16, which is potential 362.43% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than MacroGenics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 43.4% respectively. 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.