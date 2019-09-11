Reviewing MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

Since MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 13.30 N/A -3.87 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

MacroGenics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc. has a 88.15% upside potential and an average target price of $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 9.8% respectively. 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats MacroGenics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.