Reviewing MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Both MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 16 11.08 N/A -3.87 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average price target of MacroGenics Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 109.63%. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 86.45%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MacroGenics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has 13.31% stronger performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.