Reviewing MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 13.00 N/A -3.87 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 31.60 N/A -0.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk and Volatility

MacroGenics Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta which is 162.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. MacroGenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 91.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has weaker performance than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.