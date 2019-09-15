Reviewing MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

We are contrasting MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.25 N/A -3.87 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.86 N/A -1.25 0.00

Demonstrates MacroGenics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MacroGenics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.3. Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MacroGenics Inc. has a 106.42% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus target price and a 194.12% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 55.2% respectively. 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was less bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.