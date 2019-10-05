Reviewing MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.06 7.14M -3.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MacroGenics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 324,014,598.54% -57.7% -44.8% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 115,721,231.77% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

MacroGenics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta and it is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MacroGenics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 121.67% and an $27 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.