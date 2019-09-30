Reviewing MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 32.86M -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights MacroGenics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 319,352,517.99% -57.7% -44.8% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,622,861,054.07% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.3 beta means MacroGenics Inc.’s volatility is 130.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.02 which is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. MacroGenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 111.60% for MacroGenics Inc. with average target price of $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 54.7% respectively. MacroGenics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has 13.31% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.