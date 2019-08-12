Reviewing MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s results

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.33 N/A -3.87 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.24 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MacroGenics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. MacroGenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MacroGenics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 102.37% and an $29 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares and 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.