Reviewing MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 16 0.00 3.91M -0.53 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 319,352,517.99% -57.7% -44.8% Aptorum Group Limited 23,943,661.97% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. MacroGenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 117.04% for MacroGenics Inc. with average price target of $27. Competitively the average price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 39.24% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MacroGenics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Aptorum Group Limited.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.