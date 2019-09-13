Reviewing Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC)’s and Its Peers results

As Air Services Other company, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation has 75.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 46.79% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 27.54% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation N/A 40 62.22 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

$45.5 is the consensus price target of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, with a potential upside of 14.75%. As a group, Air Services Other companies have a potential upside of -5.02%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ view is that Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation 0.24% 2.04% 3.57% -3.67% -8.88% 13.35% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

For the past year Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s rivals have 2.06 and 1.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.18 which is 17.57% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s peers beat Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils at 10 marine terminals in the United States and 2 marine terminals in Canada. This segment also provides environmental emergency responses, industrial services, and waste transportation and disposal services. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fueling and fuel-related services, de-icing, aircraft parking, catering, and hangar rental services to owners/operators of jet aircraft; and for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The CP segment generates electricity through wind, solar, and gas-fired sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in six solar power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 137 megawatts (MW) located in Arizona, California, Utah, and Texas; two wind power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 203 MW located in New Mexico and Idaho; and gas-fired facility with a generating capacity of 512 MW located in Bayonne, New Jersey. The MIC Hawaii segment processes, distributes, and sells synthetic natural gas; and distributes and sells liquefied natural gas and petroleum gas to residential, commercial, hospitality, military, and wholesale customers, as well as to public sector in Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various commercial and residential applications, such as water heating, drying, cooking, power generation, and decorative lighting, as well as for use in specialty vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.