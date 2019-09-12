Reviewing Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC)’s and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)’s results

We are contrasting Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial Corporation 15 3.05 N/A 0.94 16.31 MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 29 3.92 N/A 2.44 12.72

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mackinac Financial Corporation and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Mackinac Financial Corporation is presently more expensive than MidWestOne Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mackinac Financial Corporation and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial Corporation 0.00% 6.6% 0.8% MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Mackinac Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Competitively, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of Mackinac Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 34.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Mackinac Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mackinac Financial Corporation -1.47% -3.39% 0.13% -2.84% -7.4% 12.82% MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 8.26% 8.52% 11.56% 12.33% -4.1% 25.13%

For the past year Mackinac Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. beats Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. In addition, it offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 12 branch offices in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 4 branch offices in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula, and 7 branches in Wisconsin; and 25 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 43 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.