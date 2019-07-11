Reviewing Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)’s and Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)’s results

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) and Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Office. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 22 4.12 N/A 3.02 7.62 Kilroy Realty Corporation 74 10.17 N/A 2.55 30.29

Table 1 highlights Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Kilroy Realty Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kilroy Realty Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Kilroy Realty Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 5.4% Kilroy Realty Corporation 0.00% 6.7% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Kilroy Realty Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Kilroy Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2.64% and an $24.5 consensus price target. Competitively Kilroy Realty Corporation has an average price target of $81.5, with potential upside of 5.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kilroy Realty Corporation looks more robust than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Kilroy Realty Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 0%. 8.85% are Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Kilroy Realty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.66% 2.36% 9.79% 11.6% 27.09% 17.36% Kilroy Realty Corporation 1.08% 0.04% 5.2% 8.98% 3.94% 22.6%

For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Kilroy Realty Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Kilroy Realty Corporation beats Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle. Kilroy Realty Corporation. was founded in 1947 and is based in Los Angeles, California.