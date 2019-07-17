Reviewing Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)’s and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s results

Both Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Office industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|22
|4.05
|N/A
|3.02
|7.62
|Boston Properties Inc.
|131
|7.33
|N/A
|3.20
|41.89
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Boston Properties Inc. Boston Properties Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is presently more affordable than Boston Properties Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Boston Properties Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0.00%
|17.8%
|5.4%
|Boston Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties Inc. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Boston Properties Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Boston Properties Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 4.48% and an $24.5 consensus price target. Competitively Boston Properties Inc. has a consensus price target of $134.67, with potential upside of 2.47%. The results provided earlier shows that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation appears more favorable than Boston Properties Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 96.4% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares and 99% of Boston Properties Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.85% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Boston Properties Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|0.66%
|2.36%
|9.79%
|11.6%
|27.09%
|17.36%
|Boston Properties Inc.
|2.54%
|-2.31%
|0.13%
|7.75%
|9.35%
|18.96%
For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has weaker performance than Boston Properties Inc.
Summary
Boston Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.