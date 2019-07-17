Reviewing Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)’s and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s results

Both Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Office industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 22 4.05 N/A 3.02 7.62 Boston Properties Inc. 131 7.33 N/A 3.20 41.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Boston Properties Inc. Boston Properties Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is presently more affordable than Boston Properties Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Boston Properties Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 5.4% Boston Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties Inc. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and Boston Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Boston Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 4.48% and an $24.5 consensus price target. Competitively Boston Properties Inc. has a consensus price target of $134.67, with potential upside of 2.47%. The results provided earlier shows that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation appears more favorable than Boston Properties Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.4% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares and 99% of Boston Properties Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.85% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Boston Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.66% 2.36% 9.79% 11.6% 27.09% 17.36% Boston Properties Inc. 2.54% -2.31% 0.13% 7.75% 9.35% 18.96%

For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has weaker performance than Boston Properties Inc.

Summary

Boston Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.