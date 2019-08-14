Reviewing Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC)’s and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s results

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank Corporation 10 4.26 N/A 0.83 12.37 U.S. Bancorp 52 3.95 N/A 4.26 13.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Macatawa Bank Corporation and U.S. Bancorp. U.S. Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Macatawa Bank Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than U.S. Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Macatawa Bank Corporation and U.S. Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Macatawa Bank Corporation is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. U.S. Bancorp has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Macatawa Bank Corporation and U.S. Bancorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Bancorp 1 3 1 2.20

Meanwhile, U.S. Bancorp’s average price target is $57.8, while its potential upside is 9.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Macatawa Bank Corporation and U.S. Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 77.1%. Macatawa Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of U.S. Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macatawa Bank Corporation 1.48% 0.19% 1.28% 4.15% -16.22% 6.86% U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05%

For the past year Macatawa Bank Corporation was less bullish than U.S. Bancorp.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats on 8 of the 9 factors Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.