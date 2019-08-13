Reviewing Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC)’s and Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)’s results

Both Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank Corporation 10 4.27 N/A 0.83 12.37 Midland States Bancorp Inc. 26 2.54 N/A 2.11 12.87

Table 1 highlights Macatawa Bank Corporation and Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Midland States Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Macatawa Bank Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Macatawa Bank Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Midland States Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% Midland States Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Macatawa Bank Corporation and Midland States Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 48.8%. 0.3% are Macatawa Bank Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% are Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macatawa Bank Corporation 1.48% 0.19% 1.28% 4.15% -16.22% 6.86% Midland States Bancorp Inc. 2.57% 2.34% 2.15% 12.11% -20.07% 21.4%

For the past year Macatawa Bank Corporation has weaker performance than Midland States Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp Inc. beats Macatawa Bank Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. The company also engages in the origination of residential first-and second-lien mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers merchant credit card processing and related services; insurance services; and commercial equipment leasing services, as well as originates commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 45 banking offices in 36 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois, and the St. Louis and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.