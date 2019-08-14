Reviewing Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC)’s and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s results

Both Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank Corporation 10 4.26 N/A 0.83 12.37 1st Source Corporation 46 3.83 N/A 3.32 14.16

Table 1 highlights Macatawa Bank Corporation and 1st Source Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. 1st Source Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Macatawa Bank Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than 1st Source Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Macatawa Bank Corporation and 1st Source Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Macatawa Bank Corporation is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. From a competition point of view, 1st Source Corporation has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.3% of Macatawa Bank Corporation shares and 72.3% of 1st Source Corporation shares. About 0.3% of Macatawa Bank Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of 1st Source Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macatawa Bank Corporation 1.48% 0.19% 1.28% 4.15% -16.22% 6.86% 1st Source Corporation 1.62% 1.14% 0.04% 3.14% -17.63% 16.39%

For the past year Macatawa Bank Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than 1st Source Corporation.

Summary

1st Source Corporation beats Macatawa Bank Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.