Reviewing M/I Homes Inc. (MHO)’s and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)’s results

Both M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) compete on a level playing field in the Residential Construction industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|M/I Homes Inc.
|29
|0.41
|N/A
|3.87
|9.13
|The New Home Company Inc.
|5
|0.11
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates M/I Homes Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|M/I Homes Inc.
|0.00%
|12.7%
|5.3%
|The New Home Company Inc.
|0.00%
|-6.3%
|-2.3%
Volatility & Risk
M/I Homes Inc.’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The New Home Company Inc.’s 1.7 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 97.2% of M/I Homes Inc. shares and 70.5% of The New Home Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of M/I Homes Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.1% are The New Home Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|M/I Homes Inc.
|11.05%
|23.07%
|23.8%
|38.76%
|38.71%
|68.27%
|The New Home Company Inc.
|-3.48%
|2.21%
|-12.24%
|-39.71%
|-53.93%
|-20.46%
For the past year M/I Homes Inc. has 68.27% stronger performance while The New Home Company Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance.
Summary
M/I Homes Inc. beats The New Home Company Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. operates in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.
