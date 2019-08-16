Reviewing M/I Homes Inc. (MHO)’s and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)’s results

Both M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) compete on a level playing field in the Residential Construction industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes Inc. 29 0.41 N/A 3.87 9.13 The New Home Company Inc. 5 0.11 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates M/I Homes Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 5.3% The New Home Company Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

M/I Homes Inc.’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The New Home Company Inc.’s 1.7 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.2% of M/I Homes Inc. shares and 70.5% of The New Home Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of M/I Homes Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.1% are The New Home Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M/I Homes Inc. 11.05% 23.07% 23.8% 38.76% 38.71% 68.27% The New Home Company Inc. -3.48% 2.21% -12.24% -39.71% -53.93% -20.46%

For the past year M/I Homes Inc. has 68.27% stronger performance while The New Home Company Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance.

Summary

M/I Homes Inc. beats The New Home Company Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. operates in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.