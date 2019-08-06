Reviewing M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC)’s and Its Peers results

As Residential Construction company, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.65% of all Residential Construction’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.50% of all Residential Construction companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.06% 17.26% 7.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio M.D.C. Holdings Inc. N/A 32 10.64 Industry Average 329.46M 5.43B 10.61

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.50 2.52

With average target price of $35, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has a potential downside of -2.80%. The competitors have a potential upside of 75.33%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M.D.C. Holdings Inc. -2.32% 9.15% 13.76% 25.18% 36.43% 38.85% Industry Average 5.53% 9.15% 11.79% 22.84% 21.69% 36.73%

For the past year M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s peers beat M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.