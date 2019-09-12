Reviewing LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)’s and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 84 0.77 N/A 11.09 7.54 Ingevity Corporation 98 3.22 N/A 3.99 24.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ingevity Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than LyondellBasell Industries N.V. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Ingevity Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15% Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.8% 11.2%

Liquidity

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Ingevity Corporation which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Ingevity Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Ingevity Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40 Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s average price target is $91.4, while its potential upside is 9.10%. On the other hand, Ingevity Corporation’s potential upside is 28.39% and its average price target is $115.67. Based on the data delivered earlier, Ingevity Corporation is looking more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries N.V., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.9% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares and 94.2% of Ingevity Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares. Competitively, Ingevity Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64% Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74%

For the past year LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has weaker performance than Ingevity Corporation

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats LyondellBasell Industries N.V. on 10 of the 12 factors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.