Reviewing Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s results

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 61 7.12 N/A -6.35 0.00 Splunk Inc. 129 9.96 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lyft Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Lyft Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Splunk Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lyft Inc. and Splunk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85

Lyft Inc. has a 19.97% upside potential and an average price target of $74.5. Splunk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $153.27 consensus price target and a 20.80% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Splunk Inc. appears more favorable than Lyft Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lyft Inc. and Splunk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 94.8% respectively. Lyft Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 0.9% are Splunk Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while Splunk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Lyft Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.