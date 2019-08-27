Reviewing Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s results

Both Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 60 4.79 N/A -6.35 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 119 7.88 N/A -2.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lyft Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Proofpoint Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Lyft Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus target price of Lyft Inc. is $74.36, with potential upside of 49.89%. Meanwhile, Proofpoint Inc.’s consensus target price is $130.33, while its potential upside is 15.95%. The results provided earlier shows that Lyft Inc. appears more favorable than Proofpoint Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lyft Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.2% and 98.4%. About 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while Proofpoint Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc. beats Lyft Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.